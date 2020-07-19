Kansas City police investigating early morning homicide near 40th and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one man was killed early Sunday morning following an attempted robbery incident.

Officers were called to 40th and Jackson just before 1:30 a.m. on an ambulance call involving an assault in progress.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man unresponsive in the street next to a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Initial investigation and statements from witnesses indicated the victim had been stopped inside a vehicle when he was confronted by one or more suspects and an altercation occurred at which time the victim was injured.

Early investigation also indicates this was the result of an attempted robbery.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and the medical examiner will be working to determine the nature of the victims injuries.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.