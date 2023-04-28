KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a driver involved in a two-vehicle injury crash ran from the scene.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

The driver of a red spray-painted Dodge pickup was speeding east on Truman Road and failed to stop for a red light, striking a grey Nissan Maxima, that was traveling south on Hardesty, pushing it off the roadway and over a pedestrian traffic control pole, shearing it off at the base, according to police.

KCPD said the driver of the Dodge ran on foot from the crash scene in a southeast direction.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information that can help police can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is the second injury crash to happen at the intersection of Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue this month.