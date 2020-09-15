Kansas City Police investigating homicide after body found in vacant home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon inside a vacant home.

Officers responded to a dead body call at a residence in the 3600 block of Gregory at about 3 p.m. The caller led officers inside the residence that is vacant and being rehabbed. A deceased person was located inside in an advance state of decomposition.

Officers contacted homicide detectives who responded and are preliminarily investigating this case as a homicide.

KCPD said they will be working with crime scene investigators and medical examiners to determine the cause of death. The cause of death is not known but the circumstances are suspicious enough to that homicide detectives are investigating it as a homicide and bringing all the resources at their disposal to the investigation.

The gender or age of the victim is not immediately apparent at this time, police said.

If anyone has any information about this case of has seen anything in this area over the last several days they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.