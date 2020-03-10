Kansas City police investigating homicide at apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detectives are at the scene of a homicide on Tuesday morning at the Cloverleaf Apartments, which are off of 71 Highway just north of the intersection at 150 Highway in South Kansas City.

KCPD responded to the scene at about 4:45 a.m. for a welfare call. The person who called 911 said they weren't at the scene, but told a dispatcher there was a dead body inside an apartment at the complex.

Responding officers found a dead black man, investigators don't believe he died of natural causes. KCPD is canvassing the area for clues and working to learn his identity. They say he may have died some time before Tuesday, and asks anyone who heard or saw anything out of the ordinary over the past couple of days to reach out to them.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case. You can reach the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.