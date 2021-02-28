Kansas City Police investigating homicide at apartments near downtown airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Police reported to a reported cutting just after 5 a.m. at the Holiday Apartments at 115 NW Harlem Road, just east of 169 Highway.

They located a victim at the scene who was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots. The cause of death is being investigated at this time. The victim has not been identified.

Initially the police are investigating that two people were inside an apartment when another person arrived and killed the victim.

This is the city’s second homicide Sunday morning after police investigating an earlier shooting near 12th and Grand that left one person dead and another person injured.

It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.