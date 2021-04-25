Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 29th and Kensington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that has left one man dead.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of E. 29th Street and Jackson Avenue on a report of sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene they did not locate a victim or a crime scene but upon searching the area they located a vehicle east of the area of East 29th and Kensington Avenue.

Officers also discovered an adult male victim inside the vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and looking for any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (816)-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (819)-474-8477.

