KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are on the scene following a deadly shooting Thursday night.

The shooting was reported after 6 p.m. near E. 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard, near a BP gas station.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

No suspect information or arrests have been made.

Detectives are currently on scene looking for evidence and witnesses from the shooting.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.