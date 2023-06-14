KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in south Kansas City Wednesday morning.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, just after 8:30 a.m. officers responded to East 74th Street and College Avenue for a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim later died as a result of their injuries.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim. Police have not released any additional information on a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.