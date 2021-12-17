Kansas City police investigating suspicious death near 47th and Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City, Missouri police are on the scene of a suspicious death Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. officers responded to a body being found in the area of East 47th Street and Sterling Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found the person that discovered the body inside a home.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Police said at this time they do not have information in regard to specific injuries but due to circumstances at the scene are investigating this as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.