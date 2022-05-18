KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are on the scene Wednesday of a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. on reports that someone had been shot in the area of E. 49th Street and Agnes Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man inside a vehicle on the side of the street who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is being investigated as a homicide and is the 61st homicide of 2022 for Kansas City.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.