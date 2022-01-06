Kansas City police investigating homicide near 57th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are on the scene of a homicide Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just after 2:30 p.m. near East 57th Street and Agnes Avenue.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been reported at this time and no suspect information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.