KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a overnight homicide after a man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City home.

Officers were called to the area of NE 79th Place and Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Once on scene, police located an unresponsive adult man inside a home with gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officers say the incident was prompted by an argument that later escalated into a shooting. KCPD has not yet identified the victim of the shooting.

Police took a man, described as a person of interest, into custody at the scene and are not searching for any additional persons of interest in the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes amiable.