KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting just before 3:45 p.m. near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are currently on scene looking for evidence and witnesses on what may have led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.