Kansas City police investigating homicide near 60th and Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left one person dead.

The shooting was reported at 8:40 p.m. according to KCPD dispatch and happened near 60th and Highland.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

