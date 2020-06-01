Kansas City police investigating shooting where juvenile victim showed up at Children’s Mercy Clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly Monday afternoon shooting where a juvenile victim showed up to the Children’s Mercy Clinic garage at 31st and Broadway with a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. The victim was taken to a different hospital with serious to life-threatening injures, and FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt reports from the scene that they died from their injuries.

FOX4 is working to confirm a number of details including: the age of the victim, where they were wounded and at what location they were shot.

This is a developing story, expect updates on this page and reports during FOX4 News at 5 and 6.