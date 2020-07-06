Kansas City police investigating shooting with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are responding to a Monday morning shooting on Spring Valley Road just south of Ruskin Way where someone suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. in the 11300 block of Spring Valley Road. The area is just west of Longview Lake and a couple of block north of Longview Road. FOX4’s Kathy Quinn reports that seven shots were fired into the home.

A man in his 20’s was struck and taken to a hospital. Police tell Quinn that as Kansas City approaches 100 homicides, this shooting pushes that count close to 400.

Police are looking for witnesses in the neighborhood and asking anyone who may have home surveillance to get in touch with investigators.