KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after someone fired a shot into a Westport CBD shop early Monday morning.

Sacred Leaf owner Emmitt Monslow says Westport security called him about the glass broken at his store before 3 a.m.

“Only thing I’ve lost today is a little bit of money and some sleep. Other than that, I’m fired up,” Monslow said, noting his excitement after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win hours prior.

“[The bullet] came through, and it shattered, and then it put bullet fragments here and here,” Monslow said.

The holes were visible in the wall to his office at the store. The fragments were stopped by brick underneath.

KCPD says it’s investigating a weapon disturbance. Officers recovered several spent shell casings in the Westport Merchant Circle parking lot on Pennsylvania Ave.

Monslow says his cameras caught the incident, but investigators told him not to share the video, saying it could compromise their investigation.

“From what we can tell there was a dispute, bars are closed and maybe over parking or somebody blocking parking, coming in the wrong way. There was a lot of shots apparently. On the camera it looks like there were a couple people that ducked behind cars,” Monslow said.

This isn’t the first time Monslow has been victimized.

In April 2021, a break-in here cost him thousands in damage and lost product. He says he also dealt with crime at his since-closed Power and Light District location.

“Thankfully, they didn’t take $20,000 worth of product this time, so just a random act of violence that just happened to be caught in the crossfire of,” Monslow said.

The Westport Entertainment District gave a statement to FOX4 regarding the incident:

“While Westport is a popular place to watch and celebrate the Chiefs victory – everything in the area was closed by the time of this incident around 3am. Regardless, Westport security measures are extensive and 24/7. We are working with police and our video surveillance and security are a tremendous aid to police investigations to apprehend and prosecute those involved.

KCPD hasn’t shared any suspect or vehicle information. Officers said there were no injuries.



