Kansas City police investigating suspicious death after body found in home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after a body was found inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a reported burglary to a house near 112th and Norby around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived they contacted the person who made the call and was a friend of the victim. He stated he had not heard from his friend for a few days and went to check on him.

Police said the house appeared to be in some form of disarray.

The victim’s friend stated he went inside the home and located who he thought was his friend and that he was deceased.

Police said the victim was in early stages of decomposition.

At this time police are unable to confirm the identity of the victim or the apparent cause of death.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are processing the scene.