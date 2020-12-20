Kansas City police investigating suspicious death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD Investigators are in the area of E. 45th Street and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard on Sunday where a man’s body was found just off of the roadway.

Police say that officers were called to the scene just after 9 a.m., emergency responders said the man was dead at the scene. Right now investigators will only say they’re investigating this as a suspicious death, no identity has been released yet.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have seen something or knows what happened to this man. You can call either (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.