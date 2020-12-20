KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD Investigators are in the area of E. 45th Street and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard on Sunday where a man’s body was found just off of the roadway.
Police say that officers were called to the scene just after 9 a.m., emergency responders said the man was dead at the scene. Right now investigators will only say they’re investigating this as a suspicious death, no identity has been released yet.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have seen something or knows what happened to this man. You can call either (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.
- Kansas City police investigating suspicious death
- College Football Playoff committee selects Notre Dame over Texas A&M to round out final four
- One person dead in Kansas City house fire on Sunday morning
- Second stimulus checks: Breakthrough clears way for deal with $600 payments
- Vaccine conspiracy theories: Alabama nurse did not die after getting it; needles aren’t disappearing