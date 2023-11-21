KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a rash of slashed tires in the Waldo neighborhood.

Neighbors are concerned, but law enforcement said they’re working hard to combat the ongoing problem.

Walking through the Waldo neighborhood near 81st and McGee, our FOX4 crew found more than a handful of slashed tires.

Kansas City police said there have likely been dozens more reports.

Neighbors have been on high alert for more than a month.

Clara Vaughn and her partner’s tires have been slashed. Not one tire, or two, but ten.

The first time it was between three vehicles, Vaugh believes someone took a knife to six tires.

“And then the second time it happened, I was honestly distraught because it was less than five days later, we had already gotten the tires fixed.

Vaughn said they’re paying nearly $2,000 for new tires. That’s on top of the new $500 camera system she installed.

Kansas City police said just about every night for the past two weeks, they’ve seen reports of slashed tires across the neighborhood.

“Our officers on the street are also aware that this is going on and are trying to take a proactive approach and see if we can locate anybody,” Officer Alayna Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the crimes seem to be random. She said property crimes detectives have been talking with neighbors to get video to track down whoever’s responsible and if they have a pattern.

“I pretty much just sit by the window all the time now,” victim Josh King said.

He said someone slashed one of his tires in October. Then, the criminal hit two more tires, King said.

“It makes be pretty angry,” King said. “I’ve missed work, of course lost sleep. You know, staying up at night, I know there’s a lot of neighbors, everyone’s stressed out and we don’t know what to do except for peeking out our windows at night except for peeking out our windows at night, except trying to catch a glimpse of someone.”

Since then, he’s installed high-definition cameras to catch the culprit.

Police said they don’t have a lot of suspect information at this point and they hope video will help.

“They’re slashing tires on the street, in people’s driveways,” King said. “Just targeting anybody and everybody that they can.”

Gonzalez said they’re encouraging officers to be proactive and roll through or park, if they have down time, this area in the evening and overnight to increase patrol.

Detectives are encouraging victims to contact the Metro Property Crimes Unit if they have any information or questions at (816) 413-3406.