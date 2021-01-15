Kansas City police investigating homicide after triple shooting in Swope Park area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting Friday night in the Swope Park neighborhood, police say.

The shooting occurred at 63rd Street and Agnes Avenue at about 5 p.m. KC police said an officer was at a nearby hospital on an unrelated matter when an ambulance arrived with the three victims.

KCPD said they are already investigating this as a homicide.

Triple Shooting scene at 63rd and Agnes, being investigated as homicide, with two victims critical, one awaiting organ donation. pic.twitter.com/wXCE4mNXUe — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) January 16, 2021

One man has non-life threatening injuries, but the other two men are in critical condition. One of those people is on life support as doctors work to donate his organs.

Police are at the scene working to collect evidence and speak with any witnesses. They do not have any suspects at this time.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene to gather more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous. There is a $25,000 reward associated with this case.