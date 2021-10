KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a triple shooting late Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. on East Truman Road between Montgall Avenue and Benton Boulevard. Truman Road is closed in both directions as police investigate.

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

