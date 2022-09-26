KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two homicides Monday afternoon that happened minutes apart and within 3 miles of each other.

Police said one homicide happened at 30th Street and Montgall Avenue.

Officers are also investigating a homicide at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the two scenes minutes apart, and the two crime scenes are about 2 and a half miles away from each other. But Kansas City police do not believe the homicides are connected.

Police said this was a triple shooting in which one adult was killed, another is in stable condition and a child under the age of 5 is in critical condition. A fourth child in the house was not injured.

Police have not released any information yet about what led up to the homicides, cause of death or the victims killed. FOX4 has a crew on the scenes and will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a $25,000 reward.

