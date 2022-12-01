KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating two separate homicides Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. police officers responded to a welfare check in the area of E. 63rd and The Paseo. When officers arrived they entered an apartment where they found a man suffering from apparent trauma, according to KCPD.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Just before 9:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at a home near Walrond Avenue and Lockridge Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man dead inside a home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Neither victim has been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

