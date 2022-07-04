KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two deadly shootings that occurred early Monday.

First, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Research Hospital when a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room. Medical staff declared the man deceased.

Detectives are interviewing people that came in with the man to determine where exactly the shooting occurred, but they believe it occurred near Bannister and Raytown Road.

Soon after, at 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 57th and Swope Parkway on a reported sound of gunshots. Officers on an unrelated call heard gunshots as well and directed officers to the area.

As police were headed to the scene, someone called 911 top report a shooting at a residence near 57th and Mersington.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive at a home who appeared to have been shot. EMS declared the man deceased at the scene.

Multiple people on the scene have been detained for further investigation. KCPD said they are not looking for any additional suspects in this second shooting at this time.

Detectives said there’s no indication that the shootings are related.

If anyone has information on either deadly shooting, they are asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

