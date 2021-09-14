Kansas City police standoff closes parts of I-29 in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are involved in a standoff Tuesday afternoon that has closed Interstate 29 in the Northland.

I-29 is closed in both directions near North Oak Trafficway, along with the I-29 and I-35 split just past NE Parvin Road.

A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said they are engaged in a standoff with an armed person in the 1200 block of NE 46th Terrace, and the area is not safe.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

