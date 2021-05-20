Kansas City police involved in standoff with armed man inside Northland home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are engaged in a standoff with an armed man Thursday night.

The standoff is going on at a home on N. Cherry Street in the Northland, police said. Officials confirmed an armed man has barricaded himself inside a residence there.

There was also a woman in the building that escaped, according to officials. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Some neighbors nearby have been evacuated, and surrounding streets are closed off as police respond.

FOX4 is monitoring this situation and working to gather more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

