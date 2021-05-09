Kansas City Police say armed suspect at hotel taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says an armed man at a hotel Sunday morning has been taken into custody.

The incident began a little after midnight Sunday near 105th Street and Holmes Road when officers responded to a disturbance call at a gas station on a person armed with a gun.

When officers arrived they found a woman there that said she had been in of the hotel rooms with a man who had threated her with a gun and refused to let her leave. She eventually was able to get out of the room and to to the nearby gas station to call for help.

Officers responded to the hotel room in an attempt to make contact with the suspect for investigation. He refused requests to come out so officers eventually deescalated that situation, backed away and surrounded the building, according to KCPD.

Police called in tactical officers and trained negotiators to bring a peaceful resolution.

KCPD said just after 9 a.m. the suspect exited the hotel room and was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

