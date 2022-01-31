KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Lee’s Summit Police Department are working a standoff Monday afternoon with a person believed to be connected to a homicide in Lee’s Summit earlier this month.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers from both departments were at an apartment near Citadel Drive and Bushman Drive conducting a residence check in regard to an ongoing homicide investigation in Lee’s Summit.

Officers made contact with a woman at the front door of the residence and saw the possible suspect, a man they were looking for, also in the residence. Based on the ongoing investigation it was known to involve a weapon so officers deescalated the situation and backed away while arranging safe exit of the woman initially contacted.

Officers surrounded the apartment area to arrange for the safety of the residents and everyone involved, according to KCPD.

Police called for a stand-off to bring tactically trained officers and negotiators to the scene.

Several times during the course of this stand-off the possible suspect has opened the front door and pointed a gun at officers, according to KCPD.

Negotiators are continuing to talk with the possible suspect and urging him to peacefully come out.

Tactical officers have made contact with numerous residents in the surrounding area who have either made a notification so they can shelter in place or arranged for safe escort out of the area if requested.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available both online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.