KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 80-year-old woman.

Police said Catherine Mendez was last seen Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 1340 E. 27th Street when she walked out the back door of her residence while her daughter was in another room.

Mendez has been diagnosed with dementia, high blood pressure and AFIB, according to KCPD.

Mendez is described as as standing 5’3″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes, complexion, wearing a neon orange “Golden Girl” t-shirt, polka dot skirt and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away or KCPD at (816) 234-5043.