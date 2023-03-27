UPDATE: KCPD says investigators have determined she booked a plane for a destination out of state in Florida late Sunday. They will be working with those local authorities there and her family to attempt to determine future destinations from there.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Monday night for a 78-year-old woman with early onset dementia.

Police said Margarita Rademacher was dropped off at the Kansas City International Airport around 4 p.m. with no prior travel plans. It is unknown if she booked a flight or left the area after being seen. It is believed she may have flown to Florida or to the country of Colombia.

She is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has white and black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red V-neck sweater, white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City Police Department at (816) 234-5220.