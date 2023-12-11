KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are mourning after one of their K-9s died Sunday night.

Police said K-9 Victor, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, lost mobility in his front legs over the weekend.

The department went through extensive medical evaluation to determine the K-9’s chance for recovery and quality of life, but determined he should be euthanized.

Kansas City police said Victor and his partner, Officer Kenny Davis, were together Sunday night — with K-9 Unit at their sides — to say goodbye.

Victor had been partnered with Davis for 5 and a half years.

KCPD’s K-9 Unit also lost K-9 Champ earlier this year who was killed in the line of duty with his partner Officer James Muhlbauer.