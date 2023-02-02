KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a driver involved in a suspected road rage shooting that ended with a victim paralyzed.

The shooting happened Nov. 11, 2022, around 5 p.m. near Sni-A-Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police released video of the incident. The victim lost control of the car after the shooting and hit a pole. Investigators said the victim is paralyzed and cannot talk.

Detectives are looking for the driver of a 2006-2010 Dodge Charger. The car is either silver or gray. It has black trim extending down the side. The Charger may also have blue paint transfer on the passenger side of the car.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you can help detectives identify the driver of the car.