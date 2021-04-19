Kansas City police look to hire more parking officers, claim high turnover rate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they’re trying to hire four to five more parking control officers, following a city audit critical of police for not writing enough parking tickets.

Back in 2018, police pledged to maintain a staff of ten parking control officers to crack down on growing illegal parking problems downtown. Police say it’s been hard to meet the city’s parking citation goals.

Major Daniel Gates, police traffic division commander, claims the parking officer position has a turnover rate of more than 50%. He said that has made it difficult for police to keep ticket writing positions filled.

A city audit says that parking control staffing steadily declined during the last three years.

The audit said there are only two parking officers for the area covering the Crossroads, Financial District and River Market.

According to the audit, there were supposed to be 10 parking control officers, but that never happened. The Kansas City Police Department had nine officers as of July 23, 2019, but that steadily declined since. Now, there are only two.

Gates told the city’s parking policy review board this morning that police are constantly trying to hire more ticket writers. Gates says three or four parking officers recently resigned to become police officers at different law enforcement agencies.

Gates said any new officers hired will focus on enforcing downtown parking rules.

