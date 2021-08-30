Kansas City police looking for 12-year-old girl last seen near 42nd and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 12-year-old girl that was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said Elizabeth (Ella) Paronto was last seen in the area of 42nd Street and Troost Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a whit et-shirt with stripes, a pink floral skirt, black leggings, purple eye glasses and carrying a black Adidas backpack.

She stands 5’0″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.