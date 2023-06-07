KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for an endangered 2-year-old boy who police say was kidnapped Wednesday. afternoon.

KCPD said the incident happened near E. 84th Street and Campbell Street at 1 p.m.

Police say 39-year-old Michele Mims had a visitation with the child, identified as 2-year-old Andrew Mims, at her residence. When the parent aide went to the restroom, Michele left the home with the child in an unknown direction.

Andrew is said to be wearing a white shirt with a brown/red heart, gray shorts and gray shoes.

Michele, is described as having black hair, brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing and is listed as a possible suspect.

The vehicle they are in is described as a Silver 2021 Toyota Corolla with Missouri registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or KCPD at (816) 234-5150.