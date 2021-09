KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is reporting they have found the parents of a little boy who was discovered walking on the street alone.

Police said the boy was found Wednesday afternoon near Norledge and Topping Avenue.

KCPD reported about the boy just after 3 p.m. and just before 3:30 p.m. they reported the parents had been found and were reunited with the boy.