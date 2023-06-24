UPDATE: KCPD says a parent has been located and they are reunited.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child that was dropped off at its East Patrol Station Saturday afternoon.

Police said the young girl was found walking northbound on foot in the area of E. 41st Street and Benton Boulevard.

She’s wearing a colorful tank top, light grey leggings, a denim skirt and no shoes.

Police are asking anyone that knows her family to please contact East Patrol at (816) 234-5530 or the Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043 right away.