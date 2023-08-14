Possible suspects in hit-and-run on Troost Avenue and 77th Street on Aug. 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for the drivers of two SUVs after a hit-and-run on Troost Avenue near 77th Street on Aug. 8.

One person was injured after they were hit while riding a scooter.

According to the KCPD, two SUVs were racing at a “very high” speed northbound on Troost. KCPD reports one or both of the SUV drivers struck the scooter rider, and both vehicles left the scene without stopping.

Photos provided by KCPD

The suspect vehicle is believed to be either a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. Police say one of the SUVs turned east on 76th Street after the crash occurred. KCPD has not provided a physical description of either driver.

If you have any information about the crash call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD’s Traffic Investigation Section Detective at (816)-482-8189.