Kansas City police looking for missing 40-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 40-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

Michael Lanning was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Monday leaving the area of 29th Street and Lister Avenue in his red Toyota Camry. It has the Missouri plates TC4-L8X.

Lanning is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen in a gray tank top and blue jeans.

Kansas City police said his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Lanning is asked to call 911 or KCPD directly at 816-234-5136.