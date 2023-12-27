KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a family hasn’t seen a 12-year-old girl since Tuesday afternoon and they’re concerned for her safety.

KCPD put out a missing runaway juvenile bulletin for Zakhia Hinkle, a Black girl who is 5’8″ and weighs around 115 pounds.

Police say she was wearing light gray hoodie, light gray sweatpants and had her hair in a bun when she was last seen around around 2 p.m. near E. 36th Street and South Benton Avenue.

That location is in the Oak Park Northwest neighborhood, a short distance northeast from 71 Highway’s intersection with 39th Street.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, police ask you to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043.