KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for the owner a lost pig found in the Staley Meadows neighborhood.

According to police, the four-legged animal was found in the street near Shoal Creek Parkway and North Harrison Street on Tuesday morning.

The pig is believed to be about 50 to 60 pounds and “has a healthy appetite.”

We realize the jokes we are opening ourselves up to with this; but it’s worth it if we find her owner…here it goes: Officers found this pig this morning in the street near Shoal Creek and N. Harrison in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood. If anyone knows who she belongs to @kcpolice

If no owner is found, the police department said they will be working with KC Pet Project to find a home for the pig.

Anyone who knows where the pig belongs is asked to call the Shoal Creek Patrol Division at 816-413-3400.

