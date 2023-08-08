KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate the owner of a giant tortoise.

KCPD said the “slow-walkin-fast-talkin” tortoise was found near E. 75th Street and Troost Avenue.

It took five people to wrangle the creature into the back of a truck that is now in route to a nature center.

KCPD is asking anyone with information to please message them on their Facebook page.

The African spurred tortoise is the largest mainland tortoise, according to the San Diego Zoo. It reaches at least 30 inches in length and weighs well over 100 pounds. Some males even reach 200 pounds.

This type of tortoise is a popular pet bred and sold throughout the U.S.