KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate the suspect involved in an assault on an officer.

The assault was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday near Linwood Boulevard and Gillham Plaza, near Costco.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle is a maroon Ford pickup F150 with Kansas license 425-HPL. The truck has a bed cover and stickers on the rear window.

The suspect vehicle was last seen near Gilham Road and Cherry Street.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

