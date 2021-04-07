Kansas City Police looking for tips in 2014 unsolved murder of Alonzo Thomas IV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for tips to help in the investigation of the unsolved murder of Alonzo Thomas IV, who was shot and killed in 2014.

On April 5, 2014, officers were called to a home in the 7100 block of Wayne Ave. in regard to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Thomas, lying by the front door of the home.

Witnesses said a Black male with dreadlocks, who was wearing black and white clothing, shot Thomas in the front yard of the home and then left from the scene on foot.

KCPD says someone knows what happened and anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A $27,000 reward is available.

The police department said it appreciates the work Thomas’ mother, Monique Willis has done to prevent violence since this tragedy through Momma On a Mission, Inc., an advocate for families of homicide victims: helping them with emotional support, awareness of services, and community activities.

https://twitter.com/kcpolice/status/1379845199648657416/photo/1