KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is seeking information regarding a homicide that took place in fall of 2021.

According to police, on the night of October 22, 2021, KCPD officers responded to an injury crash at Meyer and Olive.

When officers arrived on scene they located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and the driver unresponsive. The driver, identified as Joseph Young, was taken to the hospital where it was discovered he had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

Police said Young was operating a vehicle similar to the one pictured below in the Blue Hills area of Kansas City.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at (816) 474-8477.