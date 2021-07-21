Kansas City police looking for woman last seen Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old woman last seen Tuesday night at about 7 p.m.

Lauren Diemer was last seen driving a silver 2-door Fiat near NW 79th Place and NW Rhode Avenue. SHe is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weights about 115 pounds.

Diemer has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Her family told police that they are concerned for her mental health and she needs help.

Anyone who sees Diemer or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.