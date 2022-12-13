KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners had its first meeting Tuesday since former Associate General Counsel Ryan McCarty wrote a scathing letter, criticizing Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin and General Counsel Holly Dodge.

“I’m legal counsel for KCPD,” Dodge told FOX4 after the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

“Excuse me, I need to go to a meeting,” she said when asked about the accusations.

FOX4 was also briefly able to talk to Mabin after the public portion of the meeting.

“McCarty was employed with us for six months,” Mabin said before going into closed session. “He’s no longer employed by the police department.”

McCarty wrote an eight-page letter highly critical of both Dodge and Mabin. McCarty, who said Monday he was going to be in attendance Tuesday, didn’t come to the meeting after all.

“To all those who have reached out inquiring as to why I was not at the monthly BOPC meeting this morning to give public comment, I want to let you know that it was at the wise counsel of my attorneys at Wagstaff & Cartmell,” McCarty said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Less than a day earlier, McCarty had said he was using Tom Porto, a partner at The Popham Law Firm.

In McCarty’s letter sent out Saturday, he said he was fired on Dec. 7 after trying to bring up a complaint about Dodge.

“I think you will see that we are actually conducting an investigation as you would expect,” Mayor and Board of Police Commissioner Quinton Lucas said after the closed session Tuesday. “We have outside lawyers to help us with that, and that’s basically all I care to volunteer right now.”

As Dodge left the public session Tuesday, she received a hug from KCPD supporter Joy Marie Chamberland, who said she comes to every police board meeting.

“What you need to understand is, they are my family. And I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m a momma bear when it comes to messing with my family,” Chamberland told FOX4 Tuesday.

“I’m not saying that what people are saying is not true. Everyone has a right to their opinion. Everyone’s perspective becomes reality. My perspective: They’re my family. My reality: She needed a hug.”

Lucas said the department’s committed to transparency and following the rules.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.