Kansas City police looking to locate suspect(s) who stole Amazon delivery van

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate the suspect or suspects that stole an Amazon delivery van Thursday afternoon along with all the packages inside.

Police said it happened in the 9200 block of Farley.

They believe the driver of the red GMC Yukon seen in the photo is the suspect.

The van was recovered nearby with all the packages inside gone.

Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.