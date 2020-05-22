Update: Kansas City police say they’ve tracked down the parents of the little boy found wandering

Watch Now
Image courtesy of Kansas City Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they have located the parents of a little boy who was found wandering Friday morning. 

“The child’s parents have been located and the boy is safe,” police tweeted at 10:09 a.m. “Thanks to everyone who shared: you helped make this happen!”

Police said a resident found the little boy wandering around Friday morning and brought him into the East Patrol Station. 

